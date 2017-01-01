Zapraszamy na niezapomniane koncerty w ramach trasy po Polsce w wykonaniu prawdziwych mistrzów muzyki country i bluegrass! To wyjątkowa okazja, aby zanurzyć się w atmosferę amerykańskiej muzyki, usłyszeć na żywo dźwięki banjo, skrzypiec, gitary oraz poruszający wokal, które ożywią prawdziwego ducha Dzikiego Zachodu i wiejskich tradycji. Zespół ICX Bluegrass zaprezentuje największe przeboje gatunku oraz autorskie utwory, które podbiły serca słuchaczy na całym świecie.





Podaruj sobie wieczór z prawdziwą muzyką, gdzie każda nuta wypełniona jest emocjami, historią i wolnością. Nie przegap szansy, by stać się częścią tej muzycznej podróży!





Do zobaczenia na koncertach!





We invite you to unforgettable concerts as part of a tour across Poland, performed by true masters of country and bluegrass music! This is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of American music, hear the live sounds of banjo, fiddle, guitar, and soulful vocals that bring to life the authentic spirit of the Wild West and rural traditions. The band ICX Bluegrass will perform the greatest hits of the genre, as well as original compositions that have captured the hearts of listeners around the world.





Treat yourself to an evening of genuine music, where every note is filled with emotion, history, and freedom. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this musical journey!





See you at the concerts!